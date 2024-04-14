10 celebrity couples who have aged like fine wine

Age comes for us all, but slower if you're a celebrity couple in Hollywood, it would seem.

With Botox and tweakments, green juices and facial massages, it's easier than ever for celebrities to look younger.

From Nicole Kidman and hubby Keith Urban, to queen of pop Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z, there are some stars who age simply doesn't touch – wish we knew their secrets!

© Getty Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz The James Bond actor, 56, and his actress wife of 13 years, 54, have proved that age is certainly just a number. These two photos were taken 20 years apart.



© Getty Jamie and Jools Oliver This adorable family photo was taken in 2003 when the Oliver family was just four strong – they're now a family of seven! Jools, 49, and Jamie, 48, now have Poppy Honey, 21, Daisy Boo, 20, Petal Blossom, 15, Buddy Bear, 13, and seven-year-old River Rocket. Their youngest was born in 2016. Can you tell they've had five children?



© Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas The couple have been married for an incredible 23 years. Catherine, 54, and Michael, 79, attended the Cannes film festival last year and looked so glamorous. The throwback photo shows the couple in 1999 when they were engaged.



© Getty Beyoncé and Jay Z Seemingly untouched by age, Beyoncé and Jay Z's relationship has had some ups and downs but the power couple of the music industry are now stronger than ever. They have three children together, twins Rumi and Sir, and Blue Ivy, who joined mum Beyoncé as a dancer on her Renaissance tour.



© Getty Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith The couple are shown arriving at the 1997 premiere of the James Bond actor's newest film, Tomorrow Never Dies. The dapper couple have still got it!

© Getty Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey It looks as though no time has passed although these photographs were taken two decades apart. The first was at the premiere of Robert's film Gothika shortly after the couple met in 2003. Susan told Esquire: "I can tell you that I would never be who I am without him in my life."



© Getty John Legend and Chrissy Teigen A bastion of Hollywood romance, the couple met on the set of John's music video Stereo in 2006 and tied the knot in 2013. Their four children, Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren, clearly haven't aged the couple at all!



© Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban It barely looks like a day has passed between these photos. The first is taken in 2006, the year the couple married, and the latter at last year's Met Gala. Nicole, 56, is radiant in a pink tulle gown that she first wore in a 2004 Chanel No. 5 advert, directed by Baz Luhrman.



© Getty David and Georgia Tennant There's almost ten years between these two photographs, but the couple have hardly changed. They met on the set of Doctor Who when Georgia, 38, was cast in season four alongside David, 52. As well as stepson Ty, David and Georgia have four other children together: Olive, Wilfred, Doris, and Birdie.



