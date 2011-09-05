Al Pacino exudes vitality on the red carpet with his beautiful young girlfriend

Smiling broadly and with a beautiful woman on his arm, Al Pacino looked thrilled to be at the Venice Film Festival.



The actor was being honoured with the Jaeger LeCoultre Glory award for filmmakers, as his latest directorial effort Wild Salome was screened.



On his special night, the 71-year-old was accompanied by his beautiful Argentinian love Lucila Sola, who is 40 years his junior.

They met on the set of the drama and went public as a couple last April.



Looking still very much in love, the colour-coordinated couple held hands and giggled before entering the screening.



The Argentinian actress wore a stunning floor-length navy blue dress which accentuated her curvaceous figure.



Meanwhile, The Godfather star wore a suit and shirt in the same colour as well as matching shoes.



Also at the premiere was actress Jessica Chastain, who co-stars in the movie, playing the film's main character, Salome.

The 30-year-old actress looked elegant in a nude cap sleeve floor-length gown by Elie Saab.



Speaking to reporters, Al credited Jessica with inspiring him to make his new movie.



"There is Jessica Chastain, who I really believe is the reason I made the movie."



"As soon as I met her, and saw her, I thought: 'This is the person to play Salome and I must get her to play it before the world picks up on her – which it has done – and turns her into the next big star'," he admitted.





