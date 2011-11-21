Russell fired from 'Strictly' after dramatic cannon routine

Russell Grant has been blasted off Strictly Come Dancing despite starring in one of the show's "best ever entrances".



On Saturday's show the astrologer was fired out of a cannon and into a jive routine watched by a live audience of 6,000 at Wembley Arena and a peak of 12.5 million viewers at home.





Although the judges gave Russell a score of just 24, they all praised the original entrance, with Alesha Dixon saying it was "definitely" the best she had ever seen on the show.



But it was not enough to save Russell and partner Flavia Cacace from being voted off during Sunday's results show after the audience's votes were tallied up with those of the judges.



Holly Valance and Artem Chigvinstev also landed in the bottom two, but the Australian beauty and her Russian professional partner lived to dance another day.

Russell kept his chin up despite losing out on the night, saying: "Every show I've done has been a highlight, it's been fantastic. The public have been great, the audiences have been great.



"I've learnt from the judges, I've listened to the judges - but most of all I've had the most fantastic partner in Flavia Cacace."



Pro partner Flavia added: "I completely agree with everyone out there who absolutely loves you because you are a true inspiration. It has been an absolute pleasure and joy partnering you."