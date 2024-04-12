Helen Skeleton's daughter Elsie has the most beautiful ringlets curls and blonde hair just like her mum during family holiday

Helen Skelton is a doting mother to her three children and in recent months has left fans delighted with photos of her little girl Elsie.

On Thursday, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared a selection of photos from her idyllic family staycation to Norfolk, showing the incredible details of their Easter break. The special trip was a countryside dream, but one thing that took front and centre was Elsie's incredible bright blonde curls.

Elsie's curls are so beautiful

"Norfolk spam incoming…time to do nothing [heart eyes emoji] #staycation #norfolk #downtime #roadtrip #easter #familytime #schoolhols."

The featured image showed Elsie, two, barefoot on the beach. As the little girl looked towards the sea, her bright blonde ringlets blew backwards in the coastal winds. She looked adorable, wearing a long-sleeved pink striped top and black rolled-up trousers. "Those curls," one follower was quick to comment.

Helen's dad Richard appeared to join them on the family trip

Other wonderful updates showed her boys, Ernie, eight, and Louis, six, walking along the sand, snapshots of their family nature walks as well another adorable photo of Elsie and her curls, this time being held by who appeared to be her grandfather, who joined Helen and her brood on the trip.

As well as their visits to the beach, Helen and her family enjoyed a sunny picnic and time in the pier arcade.

The country break couldn't have been more idyllic

Elsie has such an incredible bond with her elder brothers and at the weekend her curls were once again captured on full display as she went for a run around with Louis whilst visiting a beautiful English garden. See the sweet moment in the video below.

Elsie and Louis running in a beautiful English garden

Helen shares her children with her ex-husband, Richie Myler.. The former couple shocked fans when they announced their split in 2022, months after welcoming their daughter.

Following the split, Helen moved out of her family home to be with her parents and loves documenting her family's country adventures together.

© Instagram Helen was partnered with Gorka Marquez in 2022

She has an incredibly close bond with her mum and dad, Janet and Richard, who she revealed were a huge support to her whilst she juggled life as a single mum and Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals in 2022.

She told Closer magazine: "My parents are amazing. It's the easiest parenting time of my life because they're on-hand all the time, doing loads for me. I'm pretty sure that grandparents keep this economy running!

"My mum gets the school uniform ready, making sure that the homework is out. Whereas I get to do all the fun bits, like taking them to football and swimming and all of that. So it is a juggle but ultimately I feel like I'm really lucky.

"I'm really grateful that I've got my parents there doing all the hard work and I'm getting to do all the fun stuff."