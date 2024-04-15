Janette Manrara flooded with support as she undergoes 'treatment' and issues warning

Strictly star Janette Manrara has been inundated with support after sharing a glimpse inside her latest skincare treatment.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the It Takes Two presenter, 40, uploaded a candid video of herself undergoing a microneedling session to address pigmentation issues caused by sun exposure.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares glimpse inside microneedling treatment

In her caption, the mother-of-one wrote: "Had my second session of micro-needling today [with] @theaestheticsdoctor. We've been working together to help with my pigmentation from years of not being careful in the sun in Miami!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The TV star underwent her second session of microneedling

Issuing a warning to her fans, Janette continued: "Side note: WEAR SUNSCREEN!," before adding: "I didn't have anyone to look after Lyra so she came along. Luckily she behaved so, so well. Such a proud mummy!"

© Instagram Janette welcomed Lyra in July last year

Elsewhere in her caption, Janette shared a sneak peek inside her collagen treatment. "We went a little deeper this time with the needles, but it was not too painful at all," she explained.

"Now we wait for the skin to naturally rejuvenate over the next few days. I love #DrAhmed because he understands that I want to work on my skin, but as naturally as possible. I’m not afraid of ageing, but if I can give myself a little boost and help, why not?"

Microneedling is a cosmetic treatment that uses tiny sterile needles to "generate new collagen and skin tissue to smooth, firm, and tone skin," according to Healthline.

© Getty Images The Miami-born dancer is best known for starring on Strictly Come Dancing

Janette's fans and friends were quick to send messages of support in the comments section. One wrote: "Ouch ! Did it hurt having it done & is it sore now?" while another chimed in: "Wish you all the very best with that."

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional was joined by her baby daughter Lyra whom she shares with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec. The loved-up couple welcomed their first child together back in July 2023 after Janette fell pregnant naturally.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz share one daughter together

Despite their joy, at the time, Janette and Aljaz's baby news was bittersweet as the couple had been trying for a baby "for the past couple of years," but decided to begin IVF treatment when "nothing was happening."

Sharing a glimpse inside their parenting journey, Aljaz recently told HELLO!: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment."

© Instagram Aljaz has such a special bond with his daughter

He continued: "Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next."

The professional dancers first crossed maths in 2010 when It Takes Two presenter Janette jetted to the British capital to perform alongside Aljaz and other Strictly pros in Burn The Floor. The couple went on to tie the knot with three lavish wedding ceremonies in 2017.