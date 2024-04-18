Janette Manrara supported by fans as she makes candid remark: 'Not all days are great'

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has made a searingly candid remark about the realities of being a busy mother.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Miami-born dancer, 40, posted a video of herself performing a series of stretches and practising her breathwork. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares glimpse inside stretching routine

Sharing a glimpse inside her morning routine, she shared: "Woke up feeling a little 'meh' today. Not all days are great days and it's important to share those days that aren't too great on here as well."

She continued: "Not sure why… I might just be tired, hormones, subconscious worries and thoughts; who knows. All I know is that I love to stretch and breathe to help me through any kind of low moment.

© Shutterstock The presenter welcomed Lyra in July 2023

"Lyra was having her mid-morning nap so took some time to light a candle, just breathe and stretch and immediately I started feeling better."

The mother-of-one finished by adding: "Not to mention Lyra's smile and cuddles, that’s the best medicine I could ask for. Sending love to anyone else having a 'meh' day today. We got this."

Janette's loyal fans were quick to send messages of support in the comments section of her post. "It's soooooo important to make time for ourselves," wrote one, while another chimed in: "Sending love back to you," and a third added: "Thank you for sharing. Yes, sometimes the energy is not there. But fortunately meh can change to woohoo let's go."

Earlier in the week, the It Takes Two presenter, who is married to fellow Strictly star Aljaz Sjorjanec, celebrated a very special milestone with her baby daughter Lyra.

© Instagram Janette took her daughter Lyra swimming for the first time

In a post shared to social media, the doting mother revealed how her little girl braved the swimming pool for the first time.

Alongside a charming picture of a bikini-clad Janette cradling her mini-me daughter, the BBC star penned: "Today was Lyra's first day in the pool AND her first swimming lesson! She loved it and so did mummy. Thank you @puddleducksmidcheshire for creating such a beautiful environment for our new little swimmer. Happy to report we're heading back next week!"

In the snapshot, Lyra was pictured wearing an adorable mermaid swimsuit in varying shades of pastel green, blue and purple.

© Instagram The TV star documented her daughter's first swimming lesson

Among the carousel of images, Janette also included a precious photo of her tiny tot post-swimming session dressed in a peachy towelling robe. The youngster looked every inch her father Aljaz's mini-me as she posed for the camera in her mother's arms.

Her post quickly caught the attention of Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty who was quick to comment: "Bless her! Great work Lyra", while former Strictly contestant and family friend Gemma Atkinson gushed: "Her little costume."

© Shutterstock Janette and Aljaz tied the knot in 2017

Loved-up couple Janette and Aljaz welcomed Lyra Rose back in July last year. Their pregnancy initially came as a surprise as Janette managed to fall pregnant naturally whilst the couple were preparing for IVF treatment.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! Magazine, Aljaz explained: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."