Christine Lampard looks lost for words after husband Frank's marriage confession - watch

Christine Lampard looked very stunned when her husband Frank Lampard revealed on Loose Women that he's "kept on the leash".

The former footballer, 45, appeared on the show via video link to discuss Soccer Aid alongside Line of Duty actor Martin Compston - and unexpectedly made the remark. Watch the funny video below…

During their chat, fellow host Denise Welch explained to Frank that the presenters are doing a Find Your Phone segment later in the programme and joked: "Just be careful you stay where you are and good luck."

To which, Frank laughed and replied: "I am fully aware that Christine knows where I am at all times. And if she doesn't for like five minutes, I get a call saying, 'What are you doing?’ I'm a good boy. I'm on a tight leash."

Looking almost lost for words, Christine chucked and said: "That works both ways," leaving the audience laughing.

The couple share two children

Since Frank will be busy with Soccer Aid for the rest of the week, she added: "Who's going to take my bins out this week, that's the big question." Frank quipped: "That's a good question, maybe you can Christine? That's not my job!"

Christine laughed as Denise defended her and said: "That's a blue job."

The couple have been married since December 2015, and are parents to two children: Patricia, five, and Freddie, three. Aside from Patricia and Freddie, Christine is also a doting stepmother to Frank's two teenage daughters Isla, 18, and Luna, 16 from his past relationship with Elen Rivas.

Frank with Christine and his two daughters, Luna and Isla

Former One Show host Christine previously revealed in an interview with Woman & Home that Frank's daughters are the best big sisters to her two little ones, confessing that Patricia eagerly awaits their arrival whenever they come over to visit their dad on the weekend.

Christine said: "My two think their big sisters are the best thing ever. You can see them show off a little bit when they're around.

"Patricia drew pictures for them the other day and she was excited, waiting for them to arrive. The girls are great with them, so we're very lucky."