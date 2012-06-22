Charlie Sheen to replace his dad in the Oval Office
The son of the West Wing star has been cast as the Commander in Chief by Robert Rodriguez for his next film Machete Kills.
The film director was full of excitement as he announced the news on Twitter.
"I just cast Charlie Sheen in #machetekills as the President of the United States! Who better?" he wrote, posting a picture of the two of them together.
Former Two And A Half Men star Charlie, who earlier this month announced he would be "done" with television after Anger Management, retweeted his new director's message, adding: "My fellow Americans..."
He will be starring alongside Mel Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez and Amber Heard.
The movie is the second in the Machete trilogy.
Set to be released next year, it follows the title character on a US government mission to stop an arms dealer who is plotting to launch a weapon into space.
