Blake and Salma look lively at Gucci fragrance launch

New celebrity sweetheart Blake Lively oozed glamour at a star-studded bash in Venice this weekend.



Scintillating in a purple-sequined mini by Gucci, The Town actress showed off her shapely figure, revealing her highly-envied pins.



The blonde bombshell teamed the outfit with purple stilleto sandals of the same colour, and completed the look with a simple gold bracelet, smoky eye make-up and a tousled updo.

Blake was attending the Gucci Premiere fragrance launch at Hotel Cipriani, in the Italian city.



The Gossip Girl also fronts a new ad for the scent. Filmed by acclaimed Drive director Nicholas Winding Redfern, the highly-polished promo features the 25-year-old in a full-length golden Gucci gown.



Joing her at the launch was Frida actress Salma Hayek, who is married to the owner of the fashion house, Francois-Henri Pinault. The Hollywood beauties were seen to be laughing and joking as they enjoyed each other's company.

Salma wasn't the only A-lister in attendance with Blake, however. Boyfriend Ryan Reynolds, 35, joined the star after they arrived in separate cars and met inside for the party.



The pair, who first met on the set of Marvel film Green Lantern, have become renowned for the clandestine approach to their relationship, which began in October 2011.



And the couple kept celeb-watchers guessing as to whether they will finally give into the the gaze of the cameras and walk down the red carpet together.