Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ryan Reynolds reveals favorite Taylor Swift song — and it has a very special meaning for him and Blake Lively
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Singer Taylor Swift and Actor Ryan Reynolds cheer prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)© Elsa

Ryan Reynolds reveals favorite Taylor Swift song — and it has a very special meaning for him and Blake Lively

Ryan and wife Blake Lively have been friends with Taylor for 10 years

HELLO!
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ryan Reynolds' favorite Taylor Swift song is no surprise to anyone who has been following their friendship the last 10 years, because it has an incredibly special meaning for the actor.

In a new interview the Deadpool star was joined by Hugh Jackman and Shaun Levy, and the three were asked questions to determine how well they knew each other. One question asked what Ryan's favorite Taylor Swift song was, and Hugh confidently claimed he "knew the answer to this," calling out "We Are Never Getting Back Together". 

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at 'Free Guy' Premiere on August 03, 2021 in New York City.© Getty Images
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have four children, three of whom are named in "Betty" by Taylor Swift

Shaun gave a very niche answer, "Gorgeous," which Ryan's eldest daughter James appears on in the opening seconds speaking the title of the song, but both were incorrect. 

Ryan then revealed it was "Betty," a song from Taylor's eighth album Folklore which uses the names of his three daughters: James, Betty and Inez.  

Watch the video here:

Ryan Reynolds reveals favorite Taylor Swift song

"I am in my Folklore and Evermore eras," Ryan quipped. 

Ryan and wife Blake Lively are parents to daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, plus a fourth child whose name or sex they've yet to reveal. Inez and Betty's names were first revealed in the "Cruel Summer" singer's song "Betty", from the 2020 album Folklore, while James also featured on the Reputation track "Gorgeous," with her baby voice appearing at the very beginning. 

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James Reynolds and Ines Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California.© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Blake and Ryan with their daughters James, then two, and baby Inez in 2016

"Betty" is one of Taylor's own personal favorites as well, and during the Eras Tour has spoken extensively about her process of writing characters from the imagined worlds she created for the Folklore album. 

When James, Inez and Betty attended the Madrid Eras Tour, she called them out by name, as she said, with a smile on her face: "I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty." 

Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively take a picture with friends at a Chiefs game© Instagra
Taylor, Ryan and Blake take a picture with friends at a Chiefs game

Fans have wondered if Taylor revealed the name and gender of Blake and Ryan's fourth child in her 2022 album Midnights, perhaps the name Daisy-Mae in "You're On Your Own, Kid," or 2024's The Tortured Poets Department which included the names Cassandra, Peter, Chloe, Sam, Sophia, Marcus, Robin, and Aimee in various song titles. 

However, Ryan hinted that their fourth baby's name has not been teased, telling Hoda Kotb earlier in 2024: "We always wait for Taylor to tell us the child's name. We'll say this, we're still waiting."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more