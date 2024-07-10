Ryan Reynolds reveals favorite Taylor Swift song — and it has a very special meaning for him and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds' favorite Taylor Swift song is no surprise to anyone who has been following their friendship the last 10 years, because it has an incredibly special meaning for the actor.

In a new interview the Deadpool star was joined by Hugh Jackman and Shaun Levy, and the three were asked questions to determine how well they knew each other. One question asked what Ryan's favorite Taylor Swift song was, and Hugh confidently claimed he "knew the answer to this," calling out "We Are Never Getting Back Together".

© Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have four children, three of whom are named in "Betty" by Taylor Swift

Shaun gave a very niche answer, "Gorgeous," which Ryan's eldest daughter James appears on in the opening seconds speaking the title of the song, but both were incorrect.

Ryan then revealed it was "Betty," a song from Taylor's eighth album Folklore which uses the names of his three daughters: James, Betty and Inez.

"I am in my Folklore and Evermore eras," Ryan quipped.

Ryan and wife Blake Lively are parents to daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, plus a fourth child whose name or sex they've yet to reveal. Inez and Betty's names were first revealed in the "Cruel Summer" singer's song "Betty", from the 2020 album Folklore, while James also featured on the Reputation track "Gorgeous," with her baby voice appearing at the very beginning.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake and Ryan with their daughters James, then two, and baby Inez in 2016

"Betty" is one of Taylor's own personal favorites as well, and during the Eras Tour has spoken extensively about her process of writing characters from the imagined worlds she created for the Folklore album.

When James, Inez and Betty attended the Madrid Eras Tour, she called them out by name, as she said, with a smile on her face: "I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty."

© Instagra Taylor, Ryan and Blake take a picture with friends at a Chiefs game

Fans have wondered if Taylor revealed the name and gender of Blake and Ryan's fourth child in her 2022 album Midnights, perhaps the name Daisy-Mae in "You're On Your Own, Kid," or 2024's The Tortured Poets Department which included the names Cassandra, Peter, Chloe, Sam, Sophia, Marcus, Robin, and Aimee in various song titles.

However, Ryan hinted that their fourth baby's name has not been teased, telling Hoda Kotb earlier in 2024: "We always wait for Taylor to tell us the child's name. We'll say this, we're still waiting."