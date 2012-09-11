Exclusive: Peaches and Thomas' fairytale wedding at Sir Bob's Kent home

Beaming with the blissful joy of a newlywed bride, Peaches Geldof, in her custom-made Alberta Ferretti wedding dress, poses with three generations of her family – her new husband Thomas Cohen, her proud father Sir Bob Geldof, and her five-month-old son Astala, on what she tells HELLO! was her "most amazing day".



The happy couple's unique country wedding, held at Sir Bob's characterful country home, Davington Priory in Kent, encapsulated Peaches' vision of "a country wedding meets Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream".



It was full of quirky details – including the bride and groom's eight-month-old golden retriever puppy Parper wearing a flower garland and acting as ring bearer in the church.



And the reception featured a blue-and-cream-iced wedding cake decorated with an array of edible pig characters depicting the story of their romance.





"I'm obsessed with pigs – I just think they're adorable so they had to play a part in the wedding," explains Peaches, who wore three custom-made designer gowns on her big day.



Following the beautiful ceremony, which included Jewish customs and a traditional Hebrew wedding prayer, Sir Bob joked that it was a "relief" to see his daughter married off, adding: "It's a beautiful day, in all senses of the word. I am happy for them. I love seeing people in love".



And it was especially emotional for Peaches, as the church was where her father married her late mother Paula Yates. It was also where her funeral was held.



Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Peaches said: "I feel her presence all the time but especially today. Mum loved family celebrations and she would adore Tom and the fact that we've married here. I know that she is watching over me and feeling so happy for us."





The 23-year-old, who had seven bridesmaids including her sisters Fifi, 29, Pixie, 21 and Tiger, 16, admitted: "I know it might seem old-fashioned to some people but I love that Astala will know that his parents are together and have taken the vows we've taken today… I've married the most wonderful man who I know loves me beyond anything, through all my faults".



HELLO! Editor Rosie Nixon said of the Peaches' exclusive: "This wedding exclusive clearly shows that, contrary to some stories published last week, HELLO! does not intend to move its editorial direction away from celebrity exclusives.



"Far from it, this week's edition is a classic example of what HELLO! is – and continues to be – all about, inviting our readers to get closer to the stars as they invite us to the most personal moments in their lives."



For the full wedding report – including an interview and exclusive photographs – see this week's isue of HELLO! Magazine, on sale from Tuesday.



