Katie Holmes embraces new Broadway play with gusto

There were plenty of theatrics as Katie Holmes' new play, Dead Accounts, opened on Broadway on Monday evening. Throwing herself wholeheartedly into her brand new role, the brunette wrapped her arms around her co-star Josh Hamilton onstage before a rapt audience.



Katie is starring as Lorna, the highly-strung sister of a con man whose sudden return home — with millions of dollars in hand — launches his family into a comedic, money-charged frenzy. If the 33-year-old was feeling nervous about opening night, it wasn't obvious as she tread the boards like a consummate professional.

Of course, it helps that Katie isn't a stranger to perfecting her art in the theatre. In 2008, she made her Broadway debut in All My Sons. On that occasion, her ex-husband Tom Cruise provided support from the front row of the auditorium. This time though, the actress was flying solo as she got back to work after finalising her divorce with the Mission Impossible star.



Despite the big changes that have taken place since her last performance, Katie has made a flawless transition into life as a working single mum to little Suri. And her new down-to-earth approach even includes hopping on the Big Apple's subway to get to and from auditions for her show.



Dead Accounts is clearly something the Dawson's Creek star is passionate about. Katie recently discussed the new project in front of a live audience alongside playwright Theresa Rebeck, director Jack O’Brien and her co-star Judy Greer at The Greene Space in New York.

She said playing such a feisty character in the play was a dream come true: "Finally I get to yell!" Katie joked. "What I really loved about this character was she's strong underneath it all. I like her values, I like that she's trying to figure it all out and really cares for her family." When asked why she wanted to do Broadway, mum-of-one Katie added: "I thought it would be so challenging. Because I was so young when I started working, I was always trying to catch up."



The newly single star is also running her fashion interests parallel to acting. Katie secured a coveted slot at New York Fashion Week to debut her first ever fashion show for eponymous label Holmes & Yang. Talking about the client she has in mind, the designer could have been describing herself. She told US Elle magazine: "This woman is working very hard, but she needs some softness in her life to get through the day. She needs to be tough and to be taken seriously. She handles a lot."

While Katie establishes a solid body of work, Littl Suri, six, is now a pupil at the elite $39,750-per-year Avenues School, which has campuses around the world in case youngsters need to follow their globetrotting parents to other countries.