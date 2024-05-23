Harry Styles's longest relationships as he 'splits' from Taylor Russell

Singer Harry Styles and Canadian actress Taylor Russell have reportedly called time on their romance.

The duo, who started dating in July last year, are said to have parted ways after nearly a year of dating. According to The Sun, the pair broke up back in April after visiting Japan together.

© Getty Images Harry shot to fame after joining boy band One Direction

Rumours of a rocky relationship first emerged earlier this month when Taylor, 29, attended the Met Gala without her beau. Taylor and Harry, 30, first sparked romance rumours last June when they were spotted looking cosy in London.

They appeared to confirm their relationship months later in September after they were photographed sweetly holding hands.

© Getty Images Taylor Russell made a solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala

Harry's relationship with Taylor is up there with some of his longest romances. Since shooting to fame, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker has had a string of high-profile relationships with numerous famous faces including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Olivia Wilde.

Take a look at all of his longest relationships below…

Felicity Skinner

Harry was in a long-distance relationship with his first girlfriend, Felicity Skinner. The couple were introduced via a mutual friend, and it's thought they dated for about a year.

Sharing a glimpse inside their relationship, Felicity previously described Harry as "very romantic", saying: "He was a really good boyfriend, very romantic and, yes, shy. He was good looking and obviously I found him very attractive.

"We were together for just under a year… We just clicked straight away and got on really well. He has a really cute smile. We started seeing each other when we were both about 15. He was really sweet. It was puppy love and we were definitely each other's first loves."

Caroline Flack

Harry was first linked to late TV presenter Caroline Flack back in 2011. The couple, who had a 14-year age gap, announced their split in 2012, citing that it was a "mutual decision."

At the time, Harry wrote in a Twitter post: "Please know that I didn't 'dump' Caroline. This was a mutual decision. She is one of the kindest, sweetest people I know. Please respect that."

© Getty Images Caroline Flack atThe BRIT Awards 2019

In her 2015 memoir, Storm in a C Cup: My Autobiography, Caroline candidly recalled their relationship, writing: "It was only when it became public knowledge that things turned sour. At the beginning it was all very playful. He joked about being attracted to older women. It began to go wrong when Harry was pictured coming out of my house one morning."

She continued: "And once that was out, it was open season. After that anyone could say anything. In the street people started shouting at me 'pedophile' and 'pervert.'"

Flack died by suicide in 2020. While Harry didn't speak out publicly about her death, he appeared to pay tribute to her by choosing to wear a black ribbon at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

Taylor Swift

Taylor and Harry reportedly dated between 2012 and 2013. During their relationship, it's thought that the former lovebirds enjoyed several romantic trips together, with Taylor also introducing Harry to members of her family.

© Getty Images Harry Styles and Taylor Swift catching up at the 65th GRAMMY Awards

The couple split in early 2013 after holidaying in the British Virgin Islands for New Year's Eve. It's thought that several of Taylor's subsequent songs including 'Style' and 'Out of the Woods' were inspired by their relationship and split.

Camille Rowe

Harry and French-American model and actress Camille Rowe were introduced via their mutual friend Alexa Chung before they started dating in 2017. During their time together, Camille was spotted at several of Harry's concerts across the US and Europe.

While they never officially confirmed their romance, The Sun reported that they'd broken up in July 2018. During an interview with Rolling Stone in 2019, Harry's collaborator Tom Hull spoke about one of Harry's break-ups, seemingly referring to the singer's romance with Camille.

© Getty Images Harry started dating Camille Rowe in 2017

"He went through this breakup that had a big impact on him," he said. "I turned up on Day One in the studio, and I had these really nice slippers on. His ex-girlfriend that he was really cut up about, she gave them to me as a present - she bought slippers for my whole family. We're still close friends with her. I thought: 'I like these slippers. Can I wear them - is that weird?'"

Olivia Wilde

Harry and American actress Olivia were together for nearly two years. They first crossed paths on the set of Don't Worry Darling in September 2020, with things allegedly taking a romantic turn in January 2021.

During an interview with Vogue in December 2021, Olivia seemingly addressed her relationship with Harry and told the outlet that she was "happier than [she's] ever been."

"It's obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative," she continued. "But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about it. All that matters to you is what's real, and what you love, and who you love."

© Getty Images Harry and Olivia starred in Don't Worry Darling

While the couple were subject to criticism, Olivia was quick to defend their relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Squashing rumours that she started dating Harry while she was still with actor Jason Sudeikis, Olivia said: "The complete [expletive] idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate. Our relationship was long over before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight."

The couple split in November 2022 with PEOPLE citing Harry's tour commitments as a contributing factor.