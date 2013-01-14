Justin Timberlake dons 'Suit and Tie' for his brand new single

He may have taken a seven-year hiatus from the music industry, but Justin Timberlake's brand new single Suit and Tie is the artist's freshest sound yet.



Turning his hand to acting in The Social Network and In Time, the record-breaking artist has celebrated years of success both in and out of the studio. As well as launching an exclusive clothing line, William Rast, Justin has made one of the most important decisions of his life and said I do to long term love and fellow actress Jessica Biel.





However, it seems that Justin could not resist returning to visit the other love of his life, as an exclusive video of the singer captured the star's return to the industry that made his name. "I made two albums in the past ten years. What does the next decade mean for me?" asks the singer in the video.



Shot walking down a corridor, it seems the artist has learnt a few tricks from his acting stints. Speaking about the recording process, the singer says: "As close as I get to it, I don't know if I could physically torture myself year in year out. It means more to me than anybody else in the world." Confirming speculation, the head-phone clad artist announces: "I'm ready", as his website revealed that he would be giving his latest musical offering to the public at midnight on Sunday.





The artist also alluded to his fresh material on Twitter. Writing a series of cryptic messages, the singer teased fans, sharing lyric snippets and titillating words with his audience. "I love you guys. But, this teasing is too much fun! Tick tock, tick tock #youneverknow #JT2013," joked the artist.





Confirming rumours that rapper Timbaland.



Justin ended the suspense-filled build up to his new music with an open letter to his fans, writing: "Back in June of last year, I quietly started working on what is now my next journey with that thing I love called music. Confirming rumours that rapper Jay-Z would make an appearance on the singer's latest offering, the new single begins with a simple drum beat as the artists harmonise in their trademark husky tones. The track is co-produced byJustin ended the suspense-filled build up to his new music with an open letter to his fans, writing: "Back in June of last year, I quietly started working on what is now my next journey with that thing I love called music.





"The inspiration came really early and out of the blue and to be honest, I didn’t expect anything of it. I just went to the studio and started playing around with some sounds and songs.



"It was probably the best time I've had in my career… Just creating with no rules and/or general end goal in mind."



Suit and Tie will be part of Justin's new album 20/20, which will be released later on in the year.