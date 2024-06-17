Justin Timberlake shares rare photos of his sons: 'My greatest gifts'

In a heartwarming tribute on Instagram, Justin Timberlake shared rare glimpses of his and Jessica Biel’s two sons, Silas, nine, and Phineas, three, in honor of Father’s Day.

The Mirrors singer, 43, posted a touching message accompanied by endearing photos of his boys, expressing his deep love and gratitude for them.

"My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself every day just because you both chose me to be your Daddy," he began in his heartfelt post.

"I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way."

Justin continued: "I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose." He concluded his post by sharing his Father’s Day plans, saying, "Cheers to all the Dads out there Dad-ing! I salute you! I’m spending the day chilling and watching the final round of the US Open."

In the photos shared, Justin is seen enjoying precious moments with his sons, who appeared to be backstage during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

True to their practice of maintaining their children's privacy, the boys’ faces were not shown in the images.

Justin and Jessica, 42, have been a beloved Hollywood couple since their marriage in October 2012.

They welcomed their sons, Silas in April 2015 and Phineas in July 2020. Despite their fame, the couple has consistently chosen to keep their children out of the public eye, only sharing photos where the boys' faces are not visible.

Last month, Jessica spoke candidly about their decision to protect their children’s privacy during an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast.

"We get hammered [by the paparazzi] on the West Coast," she explained. "That’s why we don’t live there anymore—to try and create some normalcy."

The Candy star elaborated, "We understand that our job has this major public-facing element, but these kids didn’t choose this. I don’t want to expose them in a way until they have an ability to make the decision for themselves."

She emphasized, "I don’t want their exposure to be on my account."

Jessica also acknowledged that every family makes different choices regarding their children’s privacy.

"No disrespect to anyone who feels comfortable doing that, that’s just our family choice. Maybe it’s a mistake. I don’t know," she admitted.

In a lighter moment during the podcast, Jessica joked about how much her eldest son, Silas, resembles her. When Kelly suggested that Jessica should have a daughter because it isn’t "fair" to deny another woman her looks, the actress humorously responded, "I already gave my face to my son Silas. He and I have the same face."