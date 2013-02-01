Kim Kardashian takes a pregnant pause to display her baby bump

Kim Kardashian finally gave fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump on Thursday when she posted a picture on her Instagram showing off her blooming figure.



Kim, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Kanye West, appeared in the snap with her sister Khloe Kardashian, who can be seen lifting up the peplum ruffle on Kim's burgundy dress to reveal her pregnant form.



The 32-year-old star accompanied the picture with the caption: "Well hello there! #PoppedOuttaNowhere!!!."





Kim, whose baby is due in July, recently returned to Los Angeles after spending a few days in Paris, where she was spotted attending the city's Haute Couture Fashion week with boyfriend Kanye.



Since her return, the brunette star has been busy promoting her new E! series Kourtney and Kim Take Miami.



The reality TV star recently spoke about her impending motherhood with Today Show host Kathie Lee Gifford, and openly talked about her pregnancy and the problems that she thought would prevent her conceiving.



Looking radiant in a black Alexander McQueen dress which at the time disguised her tiny baby bump, she revealed: "It's kind of a miracle that I even got pregnant".



Earlier, she had explained how, unlike her younger sister Khloe - who is very open about the problems which have stopped her conceiving - she preferred to keep hers a secret.



"Khloe has been very open about her fertility issues and I think I was always really kind of quiet about mine, and I have similar issues."





The brunette explained of her pregnancy: "It was a pleasant surprise when so many doctors were telling me one thing and then the opposite happens."



The 32-year-old said she found it hard to believe she was really going to be a mother.



"I think until I really start seeing, like, a belly, it won't really sink in. It's just like a weird realisation until you really start seeing the physical changes, um, and every day's different."