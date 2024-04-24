Khloé Kardashian announces new addition to family is 'all True ever wanted'

Khloé Kardashian welcomed a new addition to her family, as she shared an adorable picture of the little one with her followers.

Taking to Instagram, the 39-year-old introduced Baby Kitty to her fans with a photo of a cute, grey furred kitten wrapped in a cosy blanket. The little one wore a pink collar, looking at the camera with big round eyes. Khloe announced: "Welcome to the family Baby Kitty".

"All True wanted for her six birthday was another kitty", she continued. "She is such a great kitty mommy to Grey Kitty. I know she will be just as wonderful to Baby Kitty."

Khloé added: "Never in a million years did I think I would have one cat let alone two. But here we are and I love them. I love how much my kids love them as well. But this is my maximum for cats. Two is enough."

© @khloekardashian Instagram Khloé introduces new family member Baby Kitty

"Anyways, welcome Baby Kitty to the family", she said. "I’m sure Grey Kitty will be so happy to have a friend".

Khloé added a number of photos of Baby Kitty in the photo carousel, as the kitten interacted with Grey Kitty, and her daughter True took care of the new cat.

© @khloekardashian Instagram True was clearly over the moon with her new pet

True looked over the moon to have a new pet, smiling brightly as she held the kitten in the blanket. Another slide showed that the six-year-old was already playing with the cat, running around with Baby Kitty chasing her.

Fans took to the comments to fawn over the family's new addition.

"So glad True gets to have her wish and that she is responsible enough to be caring and loving to them", one fan wrote. "Animals really help kids learn responsibility, gentleness and I love that for her. And baby kitty’s collar is so cute. I’m assuming it probably has the Apple tracker in it based on the shape but super cute either way."

© @khloekardashian Instagram True recently turned six

Another added: "Imagine being a cat and getting adopted/purchased by the Kardashians. The luck lol".

"I love how True loves her cats so much", a third said. "Adorable".

Khloé recently pulled out all the stops to celebrate True's birthday on April 12, posting a loving tribute a few days later to commemorate the occasion.

She said: "My sweet angel baby, you are six".

"I’m not ready for you to be six but you’re ready and that’s all that matters. True, when I tell you I CHERISH the time I have with you, I absolutely mean that! Every single moment and memory is etched in my heart."