Kourtney Kardashian shares glimpse of beach vacation with sisters Khloé, Kim and kids: 'Memories to cherish'

It is spring break for the Kardashians, and the famous family is living it up in Turks & Caicos with the kids.

As reality television's favorite family soaks up the sun during their getaway, sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian all shared a glimpse of the envy-inducing vacation.

It's an extra special time away for the family, as it's among the first, if not the first family vacation they get to enjoy with the 13th Kardashian grandchild, Kourtney and husband Travis Barker's son Rocky 13, in tow.

Over the weekend, Khloé took to Instagram and shared an adorable round up of photos from the beach, featuring her kids, nieces and nephews enjoying a dip in the ocean at sunset.

She also included an adorable video of her son Tatum, who is his uncle Rob Kardashian's twin, heading into the water to chase after his sister and one of his cousins.

After Khloé shared the sweet pics, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over them, though first her sister Kourtney endearingly wrote: "Memories to cherish forever," as others followed suit with: "Awww!! Look at him testing the waters," and: "So much fun!!" as well as: "Family is everything, you wear the mom cape so well…" plus another one of her followers added: "The magical moments y'all deserve."

© Instagram

Kourtney herself also took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the vacation, a video of the sisters riding through the bright blue ocean on jet skis, which she captioned with an excited: "Spring break!!"

As for Kim, she shared a round of photos showing off her chic Miu Miu outfit (and impressive physique), posing at the beach during sunset in a white, racerback bra paired with a beige midi skirt.

© Instagram

She got her younger sister Kylie Jenner's stamp of approval, as she wrote "gorgeous" in the comments, with others adding in: "Breathtaking," and: "Kim you look phenomenal" as well as: "She is STUNNING," plus a fourth fan wrote: "Ever gorgeous."

The Kardashian family is coming off from some fabulous Easter celebrations as well, glimpses of which they also shared to their Instagrams.

© Instagram

Kris Jenner hosted her kids and grandkids for an epic Easter Sunday celebration, filling up her home with plenty of pastel-hued treats, arts and crafts activities, Easter-themed clothes and toys, and much more.

"Our kids are so lucky to have the best grandma," Kim wrote in one of the Instagram Stories she shared, and Khloé concurred in her own post with: "My mom is the most amazing human being in the entire world!!!! It's a fantasy over here always."

