Kim Kardashian's rare photo of niece True with her four kids sparks conversation

As Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of her four kids with their cousin True Thompson, fans had a lot to say in the comments.

In the photo carousel on Instagram, True - who turns six on April 12 - was on her cousin North West's back. The duo grinned at the camera - the five year old with her hair in braids, while North wore her long black hair in long ringlets.

© @kimkardashian Instagram North and cousin True

Another photo saw Psalm walking through the shallows on a beautiful white sandy beach with clear blue waters; Psalm posed on a boat candidly in the next picture. A different snap saw Saint smiling in his InterMiami kit - showing off his love of soccer.

© @kimkardashian Instagram 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY TRUE'

After showing off her amazing spring break holiday in Turks and Caicos, Kim showed that they'd had an early celebration of True's sixth birthday, with a giant balloon decoration reading: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TRUE" in pink capital lettering.

Some fans couldn't quite believe it was True's birthday.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Saint and his friends

"I feel like I have Mandela effect— it feels like every other week is True’s bday?" One person asked.

Another added: "Why is it always True’s bday?"

© @kimkardashian Instagram A rare photo of Psalm

The general sentiment could be summed up by one fan though: "Happy birthday gorgeous True".

More generally, people absolutely loved the adorable snaps of the family together.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Chicago looks out at the sea

"Northie is so beautiful", one fan said, while another added "Kim you know they are beautiful, right?"

A third wrote: "Beautiful pics beautiful family" with a heart emoji.

Kim opened up in 2023 about the struggles of being a single parent following her divorce from Kanye West. "Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself," she said. "It has been the most challenging thing."

"Sometimes they’re fighting and there’s no one there. IIt’s me [that has] to play good cop and bad cop. So that is definitely a challenge."

She added she was resolved to be "a little bit firmer" with her four kids, as "sometimes it’s nights where we are going hour by hour to see if we’re gonna survive. Night by night. If a tantrum comes in, oh my God. Your life is completely upside down."