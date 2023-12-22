Jon Hamm opens up about first Christmas with new wife Anna Osceola

It was a big year for Jon Hamm, as he tied the knot with actress Anna Osceola. Now, as the festive period settles in, it seems he's looking forward to celebrating his first Christmas as a newlywed.

The Mad Men star, 52, shared the festive traditions he and his wife are making together as they settle into married life. He revealed that the couple "do decorate" their home.

© Mindy Small Jon Hamm with his wife Anna Osceola

"That's really nice", he added. "Part of that, getting the house in a place where the tree's up and there's stockings hung and presents are hidden and all that stuff is really fun, and it also just smells good."

"I don't really understand how that works, but maybe it's a candle thing, but I don't know. Somehow it just starts to smell really good", he told PEOPLE. "The food gets going and the candles get going and the tree's there, [it’s] just [a] good smell. That, for me, evokes all of the things that the holiday season brings.”

© Presley Ann Jon and Anna married earlier this year

But the best part of the season? It's just being together, according to the actor. "That's really it. And it's doubly nice that we're married now and that's really fun, but hopefully that continues on and you start creating new traditions with your family and all of those things, and that's the best."

The Don Draper actor started dating Anna, 35, in 2021, but the couple formally met after the actress appeared in the Mad Men finale.

From 1997 to 2015, Jon was in a relationship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt, with whom he owned the Points West Pictures production company.

Jon has openly shared his love for Anna since before they got married, as he revealed in 2022 that he was "in a relationship right now and it's comfortable".

Speaking to Howard Stern on SiriusXM, he added that he was "really thinking about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness."

"It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and for one of a better word, it's what I'm working for. What else is there other than that?"

The actor went on to confirm that he is "very much so" in love with partner Anna.

As well as getting married in 2023, Jon kept busy as an actor, playing a huge role in The Morning Show as Paul Marks, love interest to Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy.

He also joined the cast of Fargo, the show inspired by the 1996 film of the same name, joining the likes of Jennifer Jason Leigh and Lamorne Morris.