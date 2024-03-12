Jon Hamm looks on adoringly at wife Anna Osceola who stuns in glitzy gold

Jon Hamm couldn't help but look at his wife Anna Osceola with absolute adoration as they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.

The 53-year-old Mad Men star was accompanied by his 35-year-old wife to the event, where she stole the show in a backless, shimmering gold gown with a deep plunging cut down the front.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Jon looked on adoringly at Anna

Jon let his wife steal the show in the beautiful gown, as she was practically glowing with her red hair straight and long down her back. He even took a step back to let her have her moment in the spotlight at the glitzy affair. With a big grin on his face, Jon was clearly proud of his wife. He opted for a more classic black tuxedo, looking incredibly dapper alongside his wife.

© Taylor Hill Anna looks gorgeous in gold

The couple have attended numerous red carpet events together, as Anna opted for a slinky grey metallic dress for the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal Oppenheimer Film Toast on March 8. The actress, who met her husband on the set of Mad Men, nearly towered over Jon, who is 6 foot 1.

© Lionel Hahn Anna and Jon looked loved up

Married life has suited the Mad Men actor well, as he called it: "the exciting part of life and it's a signpost and a signifier of the next chapter and phase [of life]."

During the Table for Two podcast, he added: "Ideally, it gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer, than ‘it's my girlfriend’ or ‘my boyfriend’ or what have you."

The couple got married in June 2023 in Big Sur, California. Jon described their first Christmas together "really fun", adding: "Hopefully that continues on and you start creating new traditions with your family and all of those things, and that's the best."

In 2022, the actor, who was recently in the Mean Girls musical movie, revealed he was "really thinking" about "the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness."