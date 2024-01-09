Jon Hamm's wife is all legs as she puts on statuesque display - and she's taller than he is

Jon Hamm's wife Anna Osceola looked pretty in pink on the pink carpet as she accompanied him for the Mean Girls premiere. Jon, 52, gets to flex his comedy muscles as he plays the role of Coach Carr in Tina Fey's musical teen comedy.

Just as on Wednesdays they wore pink in the original film, Anna, 35, stayed on theme for the occasion as she wore a bright pink mini dress with cutouts around the ribs, pairing the look with a simple pair of pink stiletto sandals. She wore her lush auburn hair long and wavy round her shoulders for a simple, girly look.

© John Lamparski Anna Osceola stole the show at the premiere

But perhaps what was most shocking about the leggy look was how tall she looked, as she was just ever so slightly taller than her husband.

This might be a surprise given Jon, who looked striking in an all-black look, is reportedly 6 foot 1, suggesting that his wife is also quite a naturally tall person even without the heels.

© John Lamparski Anna and Jon married in 2023

It's not the first time that Anna has stunned with her statuesque height, as she donned a long glitzy purple gown when she appeared at the Golden Globes with Jon. The actress cut a striking figure and height, wearing a sleek updo for the esteemed evening.

The couple, who got married in June 2023, have just finished spending their first Christmas together as a newly married couple. While they had dated for two years before marrying, formally meeting on the set of the Mad Men finale, this didn't stop Jon gushing about spending the holidays with her.

© Steve Granitz Anna dazzled at the Golden Globes

The Mad Men actor called it "doubly nice" to spend Christmas together now that they are married. "That's really fun, but hopefully that continues on and you start creating new traditions with your family and all of those things, and that's the best."

It was around 2022 that the actor, who was most recently on The Morning Show, revealed he was "really thinking" about "the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness."

Before he was with Anna Osceola, Jon was in a relationship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt, with whom he owned the Points West Pictures production company, for 18 years.

As well as taking on a role in the iconic musical adaptation, Jon is set to reprise his role as Sheriff Roy Tillman in Fargo, alongside the likes of Jennifer Jason Leigh and Lamorne Morris.