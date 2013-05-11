Victoria Beckham shows her funny side with photo caption
"Sun is shining! Fun day working in New York! x vb," was the happy tweet that accompanied the photograph.
Victoria's self-mocking post was a hit with her fans, with just less than 1,500 of her six million followers retweeting it and 1,769 marking it as a favourite.
Mum-of-four Victoria, 39, is currently in New York and was out shopping when then the photograph was taken. Dressed in a chic navy top and skirt combination and cream heels the former Spice Girl enjoyed the delights of the Big Apple.
Notably absent from Victoria's outing were her husband, David Beckham, and her children. Victoria is often accompanied by her cute daughter Harper Beckham as she travels the world for work.
Victoria has been in New York for several days having arrived in the city on Wednesday wearing a pair of eye-catching orange trousers. The mum-of-four made her way through JFK airport wearing the colourful citrus pantaloons with a pair of high platform wedges, a crisp white shirt and an overcoat.
Victoria is often seen on both sides of the Atlantic, and in recent weeks has also been making regular trips between London and Paris to see David.
Last week, the Beckhams came together in the French capital to celebrate David's 38th birthday. The famous family spent the day together shopping, watching the football and visiting the Eiffel Tower.
