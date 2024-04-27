Salma Hayek, 57, rocks sheer corset as she joins Madonna live on stage

Madonna invited a very special guest to join her live on stage on her final show in Mexico on Friday April 27 – Salma Hayek.

As the iconic pop star closed out her run of shows at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, Salma came dressed as the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo – whom the 57-year-old portrayed in the 2002 film – and appeared as the guest judge for the Vogue ballroom competition portion of the show.

"Thank you so much @madonna for letting me be a part of your iconic celebration tour. This unforgettable night goes in my bag of precious treasures, Salma captioned her Instagram post, which featured a carousel of pictures and videos.

Salma rocked a bohemian maxi skirt, similar to the one Frida often wore, paired with a sheer corset with visible boning and bra top. She wore her hair braided and wrapped around her head, paired with flowers, in a look that was classic Frida.

“As you know, I have a great history, a long history with Mexico,” the superstar told the Mexican crowds during her performance of 'Burning Up,' according to La Razón.

“When I was a girl, I discovered Frida Kahlo. I went to the only museum that existed in Detroit, and there were Diego Rivera murals everywhere, but to be honest, I was more interested in a small picture in a corner, of a beautiful woman with her hair gathered in braids and intense eyes."

© Bettmann Frida Kahlo, in 1931, with one of her portraits of a San Francisco society woman.

The week prior to her tour, Madonna reportedly met the Kahlo family at their home in the neighborhood of El Pedregal. In the family's guest book Madonna expressed her admiration for the painter, and shared that she considered Frida her "soulmate" according to Mexican newspaper Reforma.

Salma's appearance as a guest judge comes after Madonna also welcomed Mexican comedian Guillermo Rodriguez, known as Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick on ABC’s late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, on the first of her shows at the Palacio de los Deportes, as well as Cuban actor Alberto Guerra.

© Getty Madonna's son David appears on stage

"Thank you Madonna, for giving me the memory of a night that will live forever in my heart,” the actor wrote in English on Instagram.

Madonna, 65, has been impressing fans over the past six months after taking the Celebration tour around the world.

© Kevin Mazur Lourdes Leon and Madonna perform during opening night of The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena on October 14, 2023

It came, however, after a long delay as the superstar suffered from a devastating bacterial infection, an event that had the world praying for her recovery. The singer spent several days in ICU, her manager Guy Oseary shared with fans in June 2023, revealing that her health is improving and a "full recovery is expected".

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” Guy wrote on an Instagram post shared with fans. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”