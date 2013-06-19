New parents Rochelle and Marvin Humes enjoy night out

New parents Marvin and Rochelle Humes spent some quality time together on Tuesday evening.



The couple, who recentlywelcomed baby daughter Alaia-Mai, enjoyed a date together in London. They were later joined by Marvin's JLS bandmates at exclusive Novikov restaurant.



Despite giving birth less than one month ago, Rochelle looked incredible, wearing a black bodycon skirt and an ivory peplum top. She carried a white and grey clutch bag and let her hair fall in loose curls.

Their outing comes just a day after Rochelle revealed she had returned to work.



"First day back at work! Off to a photoshoot. You can be glamorous sporting baby sick on your shirt right? Xx," she wrote on her Twitter account.



Supportive husband Marvin tweeted some words of encouragement for his wife. "First day back at work for my SuperWoman wife @RochelleTheSats proud of you. Have a good day.. #WomanOfSteel," he wrote.

Rochelle was attending the Save The Children Christmas photoshoot. There, she was joined by fellow mum Myleene Klass.



"Surrel studio day: Xmas songs are playing, Hero's terrorising Pudsey the dog and I'm on auntie duties to @RochelleTheSats Alaia-Mai," tweeted Myleene.



Rochelle isn't the only member of The Saturdays to juggle motherhood with the band's commitments – Una Healy, who has an exclusive blog with HELLO! Online, is mum to baby Aoife,



And bandmate Frankie Sandford recently announced that she is expecting her first baby with footballer fiancé Wayne Bridge, who proposed to the singer in April.