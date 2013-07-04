Sharon Stone and adorable son, 13, make a stylish duo

Sharon Stone took her son 13-year-old Roan as her date on Wednesday evening as they attended the star-studded opening of a new Fendi store in Paris. Sharon kept a protective arm around her eldest child as they arrived at the store at 51 Avenue Montaigne among a crowd of photographers and celebrities

The duo made a stylish pair, with Basic Instict actress Sharon wearing a glamorous bell-sleeved black dress, accessorized with strappy black and gold heels, a gold clutch bag and drop earrings. Roan looked dapper in a striped suit.

Roan, who Sharon adopted in 2000 with her ex-husband, journalist Phil Bronstein, clearly enjoyed the attention of the crowd, smiling broadly for the cameras.

While Roan lives with his father, Sharon still makes sure she is able to spend some quality time with her son and is often seen out with him in Los Angeles.

Roan is one of three of Sharon’s adopted sons including Laird, seven, and Quinn, six, who she adopted following her divorce from Phil in 2004.

Sharon and Roan mingled with celebrities including Skyfall actress Naomie Harris, Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld and Charmed star Rose McGowan.

This is not the first time this year that Sharon has wowed on the red carpet. The 55-year-old beauty looked ageless in a beautiful Roberto Cavalli navy gown at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The star was recently linked to millionaire Michael Wudyka, who is nine years her junior. Hotelier Michael was first spotted with Sharon at the Creative Coalition banquet in Washinton D.C. earlier this year. The duo were spotted with their arms around each other, but Sharon's spokesperson insisted that romance was not on the cards. "They are not dating," said the spokesperson. "They are dear friends who work together on the Creative Coalition. And not at all dating."

Sharon previously dated 27-year-old Argentinian model Martin Mica but the pair reportedly split due to their conflicting schedules.

Sharon will soon promote her latest film, Lovelace, due out 9 August, which looks into the life of X-rated seventies star Linda Lovelace, played by Amanda Seyfried.

In the film, Sharon plays Linda’s mother Dorothy and is almost unrecognizable in a short brown wig and large rimmed glasses.