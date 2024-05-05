Inside Michael Douglas' adorable bond with daughter Carys – and the sweet dating advice he gave her

A devoted father-of-three, Michael Douglas celebrated an exciting milestone in April. Posting a photo of his daughter on Instagram, the actor wrote: "Happy 21 my darling Carys! You bring me and the world such happiness @carys.douglas."

Choosing a sweet snap from the Cannes Film Festival – which Carys accompanied her parents to in 2023 – Michael was visibly full of pride. Here, we take a closer look at their unbreakable bond…

Born on April 20, 2003, Michael welcomed Carys when he was 58 years old. Speaking to Paris Match in 2019, the A-lister noted that his daughter had voiced her concerns about the future, telling him: "Do you realise, Dad, that when I'll be 25 you'll be 83?"

© Getty Michael explained that Carys has previously shared her worries over his future

Stating that "Carys, in particular" makes him "realise how old I am," Michael added: "When she explains to me that she's worried I won't live to see her get married, she has tears in her eyes."

Nonetheless, the actor has made it a priority to spend plenty of quality time with all three of his children, which includes his sons – Cameron, 45, from his marriage to Diandra Luker, and Dylan, 23, whom he also shares with Catherine Zeta-Jones.

© Getty Images Michael gave Carys some sage advice when she first started dating

An extremely supportive father, in October 2019, Michael told Entertainment Weekly that he'd given his daughter some advice when she'd started dating at 16. "She's looking for a boyfriend, but she's in this vernacular where everyone is a 'friend,'" said the star.

Asked if he's particularly protective of Carys, Michael replied: "I'm sure I will be. I give a lot of unsolicited advice, which is not a great idea, but I can't help myself!"

As for his words of wisdom, the 79-year-old shared them with the publication. "You gotta decide at an early age if you are more concerned about the looks versus who has got a good heart, who has got a good sense of humor, who's gonna be a good partner," he explained. "I don't worry too much about her. She's in good shape."

Nowadays, Carys has moved out of the family home and is currently studying for an International Relations and Film degree at Brown University.

© Instagram Carys is currently a student at Brown University

Speaking to Today host Savannah Guthrie last month, Michael revealed that as empty nesters, he and Catherine love to bribe Dylan and Carys with lavish trips so they can make memories as a family. "Catherine and I are blessed with the fact that our kids Dylan and Carys still like to travel with us," he said.

"And so, we just finished five weeks in India at Christmastime. And we're always planning next year, what our trips will be and where we'll go."

© Instagram Michael and Catherine love traveling with Carys and Dylan

Asked if it's nice to spend time with Dylan and Carys now that they're adults, Michael responded: "It's just a treat. Especially when you're not forcing them."

"We've got good trips," he added. "We seduce them with good places to go."