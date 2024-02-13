Amy Robach talks eloping with T.J. Holmes as she confesses parents 'want' her to remarry

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes remain unafraid to put themselves, and each other, on the hot seat on their podcast.

The couple launched their podcast at the end of last year – fittingly, on the date of their Good Morning America departure – and have since spoken with candor about a variety of topics pertaining to their relationship, their divorces, their careers, and more.

For their latest episode, it was T.J. putting Amy on the hot seat, as he conducted a lengthy Q&A session for close to an hour.

Though he appears to have left arguably the boldest question for last, he didn't skip a beat when he inquired: "Where do you want your third wedding to be?"

Amy and T.J. have both been married twice. The former first to Tim McIntosh, from 1996 to 2009, with whom she shares daughters Ava and Annaliese, and then to Andrew Shue, from 2009 to 2023; T.J. meanwhile was previously married to Amy Ferson, with whom he shares kids Brianne and Jaiden, until 2007, and to Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares daughter Sabine, from 2010 to 2023.

The former 20/20 anchor took on the question with a laugh, first joking: "Justice of the peace. Vegas," before maintaining she was joking, and going on to say: "I really would want it to be a very intimate gathering."

© Getty Amy and T.J. have previously teased they'd like to get married

She further revealed: "I would absolutely run off an envelope somewhere. I think that's probably if I had to pick, I'd pick eloping, and going to Fiji or somewhere really nice and far away."

"Running to Fiji… okay," T.J. replied, at a bit of a loss for words, before teasing: "You really want to get away."

© Instagram The pair were recently in New Orleans celebrating Amy's birthday

Amy and T.J. have teetered on the topic of potentially marrying in the past, and have been candid about having both wishes to do so, but also hesitations.

Earlier in the episode, T.J. also asked Amy whether she believes it matters to her parents for them to get married, and she admitted: "I think they would like us to get married."

© Instagram For the time being, they live in separate apartments with their respective daughters

She explained: "They are religious people. They are Catholic," adding: Here's the thing, my parents have an amazing marriage… fifty years, and because they have seen all the good that comes out of that type of commitment and weathering storms, they want that for me."

Amy also noted: "When I have said, 'This is the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I don't know for sure if that means us legally getting married, but it's on the table,' my parents have had a very positive response," and ultimately emphasized: "That's so good to hear, they want that for me and you and us."

