Creator of Megan Fox's engagement ring dispels shocking rumor about couple - and reveals 'inside' secret about the bling

Fans had mixed reactions to the news of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's engagement - especially when the rapper explained his design idea behind the custom-made ring.

MGK described the bands of the ring as "thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts" in an interview with Vogue, which caused controversy as people debated whether it was cruel, or symbolic of dedication to the relationship.

Now, the engagement ring's creator, jeweler Stephen Webster, has spoken out about how he made the room and finally commented on the thorny debate.

"Some things are just rumor, and a lot of my designs have got a spike - I've been doing that for - I want to say 30 years", he clarified on TikTok. "It's a thorn, it's one of the icons of Stephen Webster jewelry and I don't think I've ever had anybody complain that it hurt when you take it off."

Stephen went on to show what the ring looked like separated, because he clarified that "it's actually two rings, not one".

"Now we can see the two rings separated, and I think it's pretty obvious that the part that touches the finger - there is no thorns", he said, showing the two unlocked rings. "It's a smooth, comfortable pair of rings like any other."

"The thorny part is in the design. But that really starts to sort of embrace the stone rather than it being something that in any way could penetrate the finger. It's just the design."

The jeweler was sure to tell fans a little secret about the ring, which he said "no one would know unless they've got some inside information".

"These rings - inside the base of the shank - I embedded micro magnets so when these two rings are held to a certain point, they actually come together", he revealed.

He explained the "romantic" reason behind the "design detail".

"My brief was that it was to resemble a sort of dark fairy story because that's their love story."

He continued: "I felt that these two sort of half hearts - these pear shapes - and the thorny design, and… then it comes together, to me, completed the dark fairy story."

Machine Gun Kelly had originally described the "concept" as: "The ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart."