Tom Fletcher's wife Giovanna shows off bump in new video

Tom Fletcher and his pregnant wife Giovanna have released an adorable video of themselves singing McFly's latest single Love is on the Radio.



The musical duo have released an acoustic rendition of the track which they have called the 'Mr and Mrs F' version.



"Here's the latest video from me & Mrs F," wrote Tom on Twitter. "It's my favourite so far I think."





In the video 28-year-old Tom is seen sporting a grey top and jeans and playing a pink ukulele while a glowing Giovanna shows off her baby bump in short-sleeved black top.



Tom and Giovanna, who have their own YouTube channel, frequently post videos of themselves together.



The couple announced their exciting pregnancy news the day before Halloween in a cute seasonal video which showed them carving pumpkins that read "We're having a baby".



"We found out Gi was pregnant the night we were going to Disneyworld on holiday," Tom told HELLO!. "Then it was awesome because we were walking around Disney looking at families and kids everywhere and being like 'Awww. That's going to be us.' We are so excited."







"It was really early when we found out," added novelist Giovanna. "We did the test because we wanted to know for going on big rides, so it was like early one morning, and it was positive!



You start to see everything in a different way... so we were taking in the magic of being at Disney rather than just going from ride to ride."