Exclusive: Vincent Simone's surprise Christmas proposal to girlfriend Susan Duddy

hellomagazine.com
HELLO! Exclusive: Strictly Come Dancing professional Vincent Simone set to tie the knot with long-term partner Susan Duddy
Television favourite Vincent Simone is to waltz his longterm girlfriend down the aisle, after secretly proposing to her on Christmas Day.
In an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, the Strictly Come Dancing star revealed that he had popped the question to Susan Duddy – with whom he has two children – with his usual panache.
VIEW GALLERY
"I went with my heart on the spur of the moment on Christmas morning and gave her a Christmas card in which I wrote: "Will you marry me?" he said.
"I am a bit of a showman and had hoped to do something spectacular but both Susan and myself have travelled and lived exciting lives so I thought perhaps the most surprising gesture of all would be to do something understated in our cosy home on Christmas Day.
"Whilst she was reading the card, I did a pirouette and presented her with the ring on bended knee. I was quite emotional."
Vincent told HELLO! that being in the most recent series of I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Made had convinced to propose.
"I think going into the jungle made me realise how important our life together is to me," he revealed.
"Going back to basics made me appreciate how full my life is and how lucky I am. We only have one chance in this life, and I want to make it the best I can."
And Susan also told the magazine how her flamboyant husband was very interested in the finer details of the big day.
"Vincent is very theatrical and will want to make a big production of it" she joked. "I have already told him that if he had his way, he would be the bride!"
See the full interview in HELLO! Magazine out Now.