Chrissy Teigen compares her Jason Bell image to Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's family picture
The American star posted a picture of herself and the couple’s dog on Instagram, alerting fans to the fact that they shared a contact with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chrissy – who married John last year and does not yet have a little boy to compare to Prince George – begged the question by sharing the snap on her Twitter account for 400,000 followers to see too.
“Jason Bell shot the new official photo of the duke and duchess of cambridge. He also shot this. WHO WAS CLASSIER, @jasonbellphoto WHO!!!” she captioned the image.
The outspoken personality is known for expressing her funny views online and most likely expects a big reaction from the post. In the photograph, Chrissy and John don beige tones to match each other’s ensembles and the sunny setting around them.
The latest official royal snap saw George and William co-ordinate in light blue clothing, while like Chrissy, Kate was in beige as they posed from a window at Kensington Palace in London.
The royals released this snap on Sunday
Chrissy writes a food blog in her spare time, while spouse John enjoys success with his music career. He was feeling outspoken that day on the microblogging website too as he urged fans to get covered for health care.
“It's amazing that anyone would actively discourage people from signing up for health insurance. Hope you pay for their medical bills too,” he said. “If you think you're hurting Obama by not getting health insurance, trust me, he'll be fine either way.
“Ok, it's been fun arguing with ObamaHaters. Anyway, if you don't want insurance, don't get it. Good luck to you and your family.”
