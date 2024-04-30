Chrissy Teigen and John Legend step out with all four children at Mother’s Day tea party

Over the weekend Chrissy Teigen donned her hostess cap for a whimsically themed “Mad Hatter” event, delighting families just in time for Mother’s Day.

The celebration, held on Sunday, April 28, saw the renowned author of Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love: A Cookbook, joined by her ever-supportive husband, John Legend, and their adorable children—Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander—for a day filled with magic and merriment.

The venue was transformed into a wonderland where the youngest guests reveled in activities such as airbrush tattoos, cotton candy indulgence, balloon artistry, and an engaging Build-A-Bear workshop.

Chrissy ensured that the treats were as enchanting as the entertainment, serving up delightful tea sandwiches and sweet delights from her Cravings line, including the famed Ultimate Banana Bread Mix and The Perfect Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

© MAXIM SMIRNOV / MXM Agency Chrissy with her husband John and their four children

These culinary creations are designed for simplicity, requiring minimal additional ingredients to whip up something truly special.

Not forgetting the adult attendees, Chrissy arranged for an array of sophisticated fun. Friends like Mindy Kaling and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin enjoyed bespoke experiences from tarot readings to relaxing massage services.

© MAXIM SMIRNOV / MXM Agency Chrissy hosts a mad hatter tea party

A particularly thoughtful touch was the bouquet-making station provided by Teleflora, where guests could compose heartfelt notes to the "queens in their lives," crafting personal bouquets that were then dispatched by the renowned floral company.

As the afternoon unfurled, John Legend took to the stage, adding his soulful melodies to the festive atmosphere.

© MAXIM SMIRNOV / MXM Agency Chrissy and John cheer on their kids

The musical interlude was a perfect segue from a recent family adventure—a heartwarming trip to Thailand. Chrissy and John, along with their children, visited Chrissy’s mother, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, who has returned to her childhood home in Korat to embrace her roots.

Chrissy shared glimpses of their family bonding on social media, capturing moments from tuk-tuk rides to serene downtime, showcasing their joyful explorations and the simple pleasure of being together.

Despite the bustle of travel, even baby Wren found comfort and tranquility, nestling in his father’s arms throughout their adventures.

© Instagram Family holiday in Thailand

Reflecting on the successful journey and their return, Chrissy expressed her joy and gratitude on Instagram, celebrating the seamless blend of family ties and cultural heritage. “Family of 6 made it to Thailand to visit yai!” she captioned the post.

