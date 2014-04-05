Kate Winslet won't sign famous Titanic photo

Kate Winslet has said she chooses not to sign the famous nude photo of herself from Titanic.



The actress and mum-of-three recently said that despite fans often presenting her with the picture, which is sketched by Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack in the film after Kate's character Rose asks him to "draw me like one of your French girls", she doesn't want to autograph it.



"People ask me to sign that [picture] a lot," said Kate, who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the 1997 film. "I don't sign that, it feels very uncomfortable.



Kate is currently promoting her new film Divergent



"Why would I do that?" she added. "No! I didn't mean for it to be a photograph that I would end up seeing still 17 years later. It's still haunting me. It's quite funny really."



Kate, who is currently promoting her latest movie, Divergent, has also spoken about her experience of working and finding fame from a young age.



Kate and Leo played on-screen lovers Jack and Rose in Titanic



"In many ways I think I can probably now truly admit it: I did miss out on the teenage years," said Kate, who starred in numerous adverts before moving on to TV and film. "But I'm ok with that.



"I hadn't done that much, it wasn't as though I was on set from the age of 11 but I did have to have that focus and take responsibility for myself probably slightly younger than my years, perhaps before most young people have to. And that's really stood me in quite good stead, I think."



Kate and Leo at the Golden Globes in 1998



On the back of her own experience Kate said she hopes for her three children to stay children for as long as possible.



"For me, and this is not a general thing, all that is important for both of my children, is that they have lots of things that they love to do, that they're active, that they can be who they want to be and not feel forced to be one thing or another." she said.



The acting duo reunited on Revolutionary Road in 2008



"And to stay a child, really, for as long as possible. That, I think, is the hardest thing for kids now, they seem to grow up so fast, simply because there's so much exposure to the internet and the digital world.



"I mean we had none of that stuff," she added. "If I see another child under five playing on an iPhone I will cry."