Jodie Foster marries Ellen DeGeneres' ex-girlfriend Alexandra Hedison

Representatives for Jodie Foster have confirmed the actress has married Alexandra Hedison – her girlfriend of over one year.



Oscar-winning actress Jodie began dating photographer Alexandra last summer, though the low-key pair have not revealed exactly when they started seeing each other.



Jodie Foster has wed her photographer girlfriend Alexandra Hedison after a year of dating.



No details have been revealed about the ceremony, though according to reports the pair said their vows over the weekend. It's highly likely they tied the knot in California – where Jodie resides – one of the 17 states in America where gay marriage is legal.



Alexandra, 44, is the former partner of chat show host and comedienne Ellen DeGeneres. They dated for three years before splitting in 2004 – reportedly because Ellen met Portia DeRossi, who she has since married.



Jodie spoke publicly for the first time about being gay at last year's Golden Globes ceremony. She said: "This is not going to be a big coming-out speech tonight because I already did my coming out about a thousand years ago back in the stone age.



Alexandra started going out with Jodie last year and the pair are said to be "deeply in love".



"In those very quaint days when a fragile girl would open up to trusted friends and family and coworkers and then gradually proudly to everyone who knew her."



Before marrying Alexandra, Jodie was in a 20-year relationship with female producer Cydney Bernard. The had two sons together – Charles, aged 15, and 13-year-old Kit, before calling time on their relationship in 2008.