Why Zoe Ball won't be presenting It Takes Two all week The TV presenter revealed all on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show

Zoe Ball has had a whirlwind weekend, having reunited with her son Woody Cook following his success on Channel 4 reality show The Circle, which saw him reach the final on Friday night. And now that she has her son back at home, the doting mum has decided to take a week off from presenting duties on It Takes Two so that she can spend some quality time with both Woody, 18, and her daughter Nelly, nine. Chatting to former Strictly dance partner Ian Waite on her BBC Radio 2 show, The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Zoe explained: " Rylan is hosting It Takes Two all week. I am going to be spending some time with my kids because it's half term."

Zoe Ball won't be on It Takes Two all week as she spends time with her children during half term

Woody later joined his mum on the breakfast show alongside The Circle winners Tim Wilson and Paddy Smyth. The teenager was praised by his mum as he revealed that he wasn't planning on chasing any opportunities from his success on the show as he would rather just carry on being a normal 18-year-old. However, he did admit that if any future projects were offered to him that involved working with Tim, he would be more keen. For now, he is looking forward to continuing his gap year before starting Bristol University in September.

Zoe's son Woody Cook appeared on her show with Tim Wilson as they spoke about their time on The Circle

Both Zoe and Woody's dad, Norman Cook – aka Fatboy Slim – were incredibly proud of their son during his time on The Circle. Woody reunited with his mum on Friday night's final, as she made an appearance in the audience during the live show. When host Emma Willis asked Zoe what she had made of Woody being in the show, she said: "We're so proud of you mate, you smashed it." Referring to comments that some of the other contestants had made about Woody being too positive, and therefore a potential catfish, Zoe added: "And he is that positive boy, he has got a lot of love. And I think he showed great maturity in this. He's only 18 and just out of school. And you will love Ella and Tim, they had your back all the time and it's amazing. I'm really proud of you babe."

After Woody enjoyed spending the weekend with his new friends from The Circle, which included them going to a Fatboy Slim gig, the teenager returned home. Zoe shared a sweet photo on Instagram of Woody and his younger sister Nelly having been reunited, and wrote in the caption: "My best boy is home. With detective Denny and Nell. Heart explodes," she wrote in the caption. The young TV star also shared a snap of him kissing his little sibling's head, and wrote: "I'm a very happy boy."

