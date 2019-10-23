Zoe Ball debuts hair transformation during time off from Strictly: It Takes Two The TV presenter took the week off from It Takes Two to spend time with children Nelly and Woody Cook during half term

Zoe Ball has been enjoying having some time off from her evening presenting job, Strictly: It Takes Two, all week during the half term holidays, and she's been making sure to make the most of every minute. As well as spending quality time with her two children, daughter, Nelly, nine, and Woody, 18, the Radio Two breakfast host also took time out for herself to get her hair cut and coloured. Zoe shared a photo of herself sitting in the salon to reveal her new freshened-up look. The star had got her hair cut and coloured a lighter shade of blonde at Knightsbridge salon Hershesons. In the caption, Zoe wrote: "Hair toss, check my nails baby how you feeling.. feeling good as hell. Love the 3 musketeers of hair magic @hadleyyateshair @jasonpottercolour @nicklatham_ @thehairbros. Hair pieces from @greatlengthsuk #fringebenefits."

Strictly: It Takes Two host Zoe Ball got her hair done during her time off from the BBC One show

Many of Zoe's famous friends were quick to compliment her on her new look, with EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite writing: "Gorgeous woman," while Martine McCuthcheon added: "Love you." Fans also adored her hair, with one commenting: "You look fabulous," while a fourth wrote: "I want your hair!" It's been a very eventful few weeks for Zoe and her family, who stayed up late each evening to watch Woody make his TV debut on Channel 4 gameshow The Circle. While the doting mum was understandably nervous about her first-born being taking part in a reality show – especially as she has worked hard to protect him from the spotlight – she couldn't have been prouder of him.

Zoe interviewed son Woody Cook and Tim Wilson about their time on The Circle on her radio show this week

Zoe shares her two children with ex-husband Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, and the pair have remained good friends following their divorce. Zoe and Norman even appeared in a video together with their daughter Nelly, where they wished Woody good luck during his last few days on The Circle last week. The footage was played to the teenager on Thursday, ahead of Friday's live final, which saw Paddy Smyth and Tim Wilson both take away the prize money.

On Monday, Zoe interviewed Woody for the first time as he joined Tim and Paddy on her breakfast show to talk about their time on The Circle. The doting mum was particularly impressed with her son after he admitted that he was looking forward to getting back to normality and enjoying being a teenager, rather than looking for TV opportunities off the back of his success on The Circle.

Zoe said to Woody: "You've impressed your dad and I by saying you don't actually want to do anything at the moment apart from your original plan." The teenager replied: "Yes, I am sort of enjoying being a teenager and my gap year and I've got uni to look forward to. So unless something really cool comes up, you know anything with Tim. But I think I will just go back to being a teenager." "Happy mother!" Zoe laughed. Woody said he would however be up for going on a festival tour with Tim, who was more than up for doing television work – much to the delight of his fans. "I would do anything, I just loved being in the TV family. I felt so warm, so supported. I would love to do anything actually," he said.

