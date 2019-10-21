Zoe Ball invites son Woody Cook and Tim Wilson onto radio show to talk about The Circle The It Takes Two presenter couldn't have been prouder of her son during his time on The Circle

Zoe Ball had the best start to the day on Monday morning as she kicked off her breakfast show by interviewing her son Woody Cook and his The Circle co-stars about their experience on the reality TV show. The BBC Radio 2 presenter was joined by Woody and the viewer's winner Tim Wilson in the studio, while the overall winner Paddy Smyth chatted to her on the phone from his home in Dublin. This was the first time that Zoe had ever interviewed her son and she was incredibly proud of him on how well he had done on the show, especially as he revealed that he wasn't looking to pursue any further TV roles anytime soon.

Zoe Ball with son Woody and Tim - who appeared on her breakfast show to talk about The Circle

Zoe said to Woody: "You've impressed your dad and I by saying you don't actually want to do anything at the moment apart from your original plan." The teenager replied: "Yes, I am sort of enjoying being a teenager and my gap year and I've got uni to look forward to. So unless something really cool comes up, you know anything with Tim. But I think I will just go back to being a teenager." "Happy mother!" Zoe laughed. Woody said he would however be up for going on a festival tour with Tim, who was more than up for doing television work – much to the delight of his fans. "I would do anything, I just loved being in the TV family. I felt so warm, so supported. I would love to do anything actually," he said.

Zoe was in the audience on Friday's live show to see Woody after 3 weeks apart

On their close friendship in The Circle, Woody said of Tim: "Honestly, from the moment I joined there I saw Tim's profile and I was like aww, he just looks awesome. And at the beginning, I really didn't have that many friends and just me and Tim clicked. And every time I spoke to him I felt more of his personality was coming through. And even though we were the furthest apart I felt like we were the closest." The professor added: "Woody just gets it. He understood The Circle and the idea of embracing everybody."

Zoe met Tim for the first time during the final show

Paddy had just as many positive things to say about his experience, telling Zoe: "It hasn't stopped, honestly. I am tired but I am over the moon. I am shocked as everyone else, I just can't believe. I will be shocked forever, it was just an incredible moment. I love the people in The Circle who I did it with and it was a once in a lifetime moment."

