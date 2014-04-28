Tamzin Outhwaite granted quickie divorce from Tom Ellis

Tamzin Outhwaite's marriage to Tom Ellis is officially over. On Monday, the actress was divorced from Tom in just 110 seconds.



A District Judge granted the decree nisi on the grounds that the seven year union had irretrievably broken down, the Mail reports.





Tamzin, 43, and Miranda actor Tom, 35, were introduced by mutual friend James McAvoy in 2005 and were married in 2006. They have two children together; Florence, five and 20-month-old Marnie Mae.



The couple announced their split last August.



A statement read, "Tamzin Outhwaite and Tom Ellis are sad to confirm they have separated. They continue to support each other as parents and will remain friends. They ask for sensitivity at this difficult time."



Shortly afterwards, Tamzin filed for divorce from Tom, who reportedly admitted he had been unfaithful while filming Gothica in the US.





Just a few months before the shock split announcement, he spoke lovingly about the moment he met his future wife.



"My life changed in 2005 on the day I met my wife, Tamzin Outhwaite," he wrote on the Mail website.



"She was in a play called Breathing Corpses with James McAvoy, one of my best mates from drama school. I knew who she was and I'd fancied her quite a bit when she played Melanie Owen in EastEnders."



After spotting her in a bar a few days later, Tom – who has a daughter Nora from a previous relationship – revealed that they "chatted together for the rest of the night".



He continued: "I gave her a lift home and told her I'd love to see her the next day… After just a couple of weeks, I already knew she was the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with."