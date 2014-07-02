Shia LaBeouf seeking help for alcohol addiction

Shia LaBeouf is receiving treatment for alcohol addiction following his arrest in New York last week.



The troubled 28-year-old actor was handcuffed and escorted out of the Studio 54 theatre for causing a disturbance during a performance of Cabaret last Thursday – and he has now decided to seek help.

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Shia LaBeouf is "voluntarily receiving treatment for alcohol addiction"



"Contrary to previous erroneous reports, Shia LaBeouf has not checked into a rehabilitation facility, but he is voluntarily receiving treatment for alcohol addiction," his rep confirmed in a statement.



"He understands that these recent actions are a symptom of a larger health problem and he has taken the first of many necessary steps towards recovery."



On Tuesday, the same day the statement was released, Shia was spotted carrying an Alcoholics Anonymous book as he stepped out in LA.

Shia LaBeouf pictured at his arraignment last week



The Transformers star spent a night in the cells last week after being charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and trespassing. He was arraigned the following day in Midtown Community Court.



The arrest was the latest in a string of troubling incidents involving Shia.



In February he stormed out of a Nymphomaniac press conference in Berlin, before appearing at the film's premiere wearing a brown paper bag over his head that read: "I am not famous anymore."

Shia LaBeouf made a bizarre appearance at the Berlin Film Festival in February



Prior to that, he got into a fight with three men in a London pub, and became embroiled in a plagiarism row with author Daniel Clowes, to whom he later apologised while announcing he was retiring from all public life.



Last year, Shia quit the Broadway production of Orphans, and went on to share several emails sent between himself and fellow cast members Alec Baldwin and Tom Sturridge.