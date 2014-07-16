The Beckham boys enjoy summertime in Los Angeles

David Beckham and his three boys Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz are back in their home away from home as they enjoy their summer holidays in Los Angeles.



Having treated his sons to their first World Cup final ever in Brazil at the weekend, David has now brought the trio to Los Angeles, where the family resided before relocating back in the British capital.



Dressed down in casual gear, the handsome set enjoyed a spin class and a relaxed stroll in LA as they sipped on ice-cold drinks.

David Beckham is enjoying father-son time with his sons in LA



So far, it seems the Beckham boys are enjoying some quality father-son time away from their mum Victoria and three-year-old Harper, who stayed in London.



Fashion queen Victoria Beckham may well have chosen to stay behind to put the final touches to her Dover Street store, which is due to open at the end of the summer.



The working mum has been personally overseeing building work of the London shop. Last month she donned her hard hat and high visibility jacket to check on the project's progress.

The Beckham boys jetted from the Brazil World Cup to LA on their summer holiday





In spite of her unstylish outfit, the fashion designer couldn't resist taking several group snapshots of the occasion and joking about her uncharacteristic clothing.



"Busy morning at Victoria Beckham Dover St," tweeted the mum-of-four. "I'm getting rather attached to this fluro vest. x vb".



Since they relocated to London in 2012, the Beckhams frequently enjoy holidays Stateside. Victoria recently spoke of the brood's love for LA in an interview with Vogue magazine.



"It's the space, it’s the can-do, positive attitude, it's the freedom," she said of the city where they resided for five years while former footballer David was playing for LA Galaxy.