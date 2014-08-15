Michael J. Fox 'stunned' by Robin Williams' Parkinson's diagnosis

Like so many others, Michael J. Fox was shocked to hear the news that Robin Williams was battling the early stages of Parkinson’s Disease at the time of his death.



“Stunned to learn Robin had PD,” tweeted Michael, who was diagnosed with the disease in 1991 and went public with his condition in 1998.





Michael J. Fox has said he was 'stunned' to hear Robin Williams had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease



“Pretty sure his support for our Fdn predated his diagnosis. A true friend; I wish him peace.”



Robin had been a supporter of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, and had performed in the past at the foundation’s A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s annual galas.



The late actor’s third wife Susan Schneider released a statement on Thursday confirming that the comedian had been diagnosed with the disease.

Robin Williams' wife Susan Schneider released a statement confirming his diagnosis



“Robin’s sobriety was intact and he was brave as he struggled with his own battles of depression, anxiety, as well as early stages of Parkinson’s Disease, which he was not yet ready to share publicly,” she said.



“It is our hope in the wake of Robin’s tragic passing, that others will find the strength to seek the care and support they need to treat whatever battles they are facing so they may feel less afraid.”