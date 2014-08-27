Paul Walker's mum Cheryl files for divorce after 30 years of marriage

Paul Walker's mum Cheryl has filed for divorce after 30 years of marriage.



In court documents filed Cheryl Walker states that she's been separated for nearly 12 years from Paul Walker III, according to TMZ.



Sources close to the couple told the publication that the decision to file for divorce had nothing to do with their son's death.

The separation was not amicable and followed a tumultuous marriage, the sources said.



Former fashion model Cheryl listed a gun collection and a house among her assets, and is reportedly seeking spousal support.



Her estranged husband was a sewer contractor and boxer who was a two-time Golden Gloves champion.

Paul, who died aged 40 after a tragic car accident in November last year, was the oldest of five children.



His two brothers, Cody and Caleb, stepped in to help producers finish the seventh installment of Fast & Furious, which he was filming at the time of his sudden death.



Paul is survived by his daughter Meadow. Earlier this year, his mum dropped her bid for guardianship of the teenager.

She had sought to be named the sole guardian of Meadow, and to take control of the late actor's estate until the 15-year-old came of age, but the matter was eventually settled out of court, as Meadow's mother Rebecca Soteros is thought to have entered treatment for her alcohol problem.



Fast & Furious 7 will be released in April 2015.