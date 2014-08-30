TOWIE star James Argent is "safe and well" after being reported missing

The Only Way Is Essex star James Argent has made contact with his mum and is "safe and well" after he was reported missing, his agent Neil Dobias said.



James, best known as "Arg" on the hit reality TV show, was reported missing after being last seen at around 3am on Friday morning.



Officers in Redbridge were growing increasingly concerned for the star's welfare after he was last seen at his home in Woodford Green, Essex.



James' agent Neil Dobias has said in a statement at the time: "James Argent left home at 3am on Friday morning to meet his agent at the airport to catch a flight for work abroad. When he didn't turn up he was reported missing by his family who are understandably concerned."



James was due to fly to Majorca with his agent but failed to arrive at the airport.



A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "His family and friends knew him to be at his home address at the time. Obviously he has left home but it is not known where to.



"It is unusual according to his family and his agent."



James, 26, joined the TOWIE cast with his best friend Mark Wright when the series first aired in 2010.



He last tweeted on Thursday about his on-off ex-girlfriend and TOWIE co-star Lydia Bright: "I really miss my old pal @LydiaRoseBright will you hurry up and get back from Italy ASAP! #Needy x."