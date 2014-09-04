Joan Rivers moved out of intensive care

Joan Rivers has been moved out of intensive care and is "being kept comfortable" in a private room in hospital.



The 81-year-old's daughter Melissa Rivers confirmed the update in a statement, and thanked the public for "your continued support".

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Joan Rivers has been moved out of intensive care and into a private hospital room



Comedian Joan has been on life support for almost a week at Mount Sinai hospital, after she stopped breathing and suffered a cardiac arrest during surgery on her vocal chords at a nearby private clinic.



Nothing else is known about her current medical condition or prognosis.



On Sunday, doctors began the process of lifting Joan out of a medically-induced coma. Melissa, who has been keeping a vigil by her mother's bedside, said she remained hopeful of a full recovery.

Melissa Rivers has been keeping a vigil by her mother's bedside



A representative for Joan has dismissed reports that her family plans to sue the endoscopy clinic where she was treated.



Joan is well known for her acerbic wit, often on display when she critiques the red carpet's worst dressed celebrities hosting Fashion Police.



Both Joan and Melissa have appeared together in the reality TV show Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?.