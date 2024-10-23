Lashana Lynch glows in pregnancy-friendly dress for rare appearance with husband

Bond girl Lashana Lynch recently debuted her pregnancy on the red carpet for her latest movie The Day of the Jackal but her figure-hugging look for the London premiere has really caught our eye.

For the star-studded night, the pregnant London-born actress - best known for her role in James Bond film No Time to Die - opted for a midnight blue, strapless gown with a structured bodice that hugged her baby bump, and a full A-line skirt that even had pockets.

© Karwai Tang Lashana Lynch looked radiant in figure-hugging dress

To complement the dress, celebrity make-up artist Alex Babsky opted for an aubergine-toned smokey eye with a deep navy winged liner and a flush of deep pink on her lips and cheeks.

The actress kept her accessories minimal, choosing her usual eclectic mix of earrings and cuffs but this time her hair played a part in accessorising the look.

© Dave Benett The happy couple are expecting their first child together

Sought-after stylist James Catalano, whose clients include Naomi Campbell and Halle Bailey, gave Lashana’s short, cropped curls a silver hue before threading a metal wire into the side of her hair to create a stunning statement.

© Mike Marsland Lashana's make up complemented her gown

The heavily pregnant star was joined on the red carpet by her husband, Zackary Momoh, as well as her co-stars Eddie Redmayne and Úrsula Corberó.

Speaking to Vogue about her approach to red carpet dressing, she said: “For every premiere, you want to make sure you’re putting your best self forward. Sometimes it’s easy to forget that what you come with naturally is so beautiful and deserves to be celebrated in its own right. You don’t have to put anything on you in order for you to feel stunning on a red carpet.”

© Karwai Tang Lashana's stylist used wire to elevate her hair look

Lashana Lynch's husband

The 36 year old is married to her husband Zackary, also a British actor, but they chose to keep the wedding under wraps. The private couple, who even managed to surprise Eddie with the pregnancy news on the red carpet, rarely discuss the details of their marriage but are often spotted supporting each other on the red carpet.

© Dave Benett The trio were all smiles on the red carpet

Celebrities baby bumps on the red carpet

The 007 actress isn’t the first celebrity to use the red carpet as a catwalk to show off their maternity wardrobe, and she certainly won’t be the last.

The A-list has proven time and time again that having a bump shouldn’t stop you from expressing yourself when it comes to what you wear.

© Mike Coppola Rihanna is the Queen of maternity dressing

Most notably, Rihanna made bump-baring looks a habit during both her pregnancies.

At the 95th Academy Awards, where she was pregnant with her second child, Riot Rose Mayers, she wowed fans in a black Alaïa dress, with a sheer black bodysuit that let her bump shine.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the rest of the press tour for a front row seat to Lashana’s best maternity moments.