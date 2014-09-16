Benedict Cumberbatch sets hearts aflutter with Mr Darcy lake impression

Benedict Cumberbatch had fans swooning when he re-enacted the iconic Mr Darcy lake scene from Pride and Prejudice, in the name of charity.



The actor, 38, was photographed wading through the water in an unbuttoned white shirt, showing off his muscular torso and freshly slicked back hair.



Benedict immediately conjured memories of when fellow British star Colin Firth played the Jane Austen leading role in the 1995 BBC series, and was seen emerging from the lake of his character's Pemberley home.

Benedict Cumberbatch does a Mr Darcy impression ©Jason Bell





The new photo forms part of a collection of celebrity campaign images taken by award-winning photographer Jason Bell.



Jason famously captured Prince George's christening and Prince William and Kate's family photo featuring their baby son and dog Lupo from the window of Kensington Palace.



Apart from the sultry snap of Benedict, photos of other stars including Kate Winslet, Liam Neeson and Cynthia Nixon will all be displayed in an exhibition at La Galleria Pall Mall, London. The display will be open to the public and run from 17 to 20 September.



The exhibition has been put on by TK Maxx and Cancer Research in celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Give Up Clothes For Good campaign, where the general public are encouraged to donate their old clothes to charity.



Since its inception, the campaign has raised over £17.7 million, with £13.2 million specifically funding research into children's cancers.

Benedict Cumberbatch is said to have been dating Sophie Hunter since June



While Benedict set hearts aflutter with his black-and-white photo, it is believed that the Sherlock star has a new girlfriend.



The Londoner is said to have been dating British actress and theatre director Sophie Hunter, 36, since June after the pair were spotted attending the French Open together.



Benedict and Sophie have known each other for some time and starred together in 2009 film Burlesque Fairytales.