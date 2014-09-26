Kim Kardashian becomes the latest star to fall victim to 'prankster' Vitalii Sediuk

hellomagazine.com
Kim Kardashian has become the latest celebrity to have a run-in with red carpet prankster Vitalii Sediuk.
Kim Kardashian
is the latest star to be targeted to the now-infamous red carpet 'prankster' Vitalii Sediuk
.
As she excited her car outside the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show on Thursday, Kim was caught off-guard by a man diving at her legs.
CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pictured immediately after the incident
In a video that captured the incident, Kris Jenner can be heard shouting, "Stop it", while Kim calls out to her husband Kanye West. Luckily, the reality star's security team quickly subdue Vitalii and escorted shocked Kim inside the building.
Now, it seems, Vitalii wants to make amends.
"The prank with Kim was my protest that US banned me from entering the country," he said in a statement to E! News. "I hope Kim is ok and won't be mad at me as I didn't mean any harm. Kanye is one lucky man as Kim is a goddess!"
It had been reported that the Ukranian former journalist had also pulled Kim's hair, but a source close to him told the Daily Mail: "The information about Vitalii pulling Kim's hair is untrue.
Kim Kardashian was attacked by Vitalii Sediuk as she exited her car
"Vitalii hugged Kim which cause a big crowding with the security that pulled him to the ground. Because of the mess, Kim may have lost her balance. But Vitalii didn't mean any harm."
It's one of a number of run-ins Vitalii has had with celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, America Ferrera and Will Smith.
Brad Pitt took out a restraining order against Vitalii after their clash at the Maleficent premiere in May.
"I was at the end of the line signing autographs when out of the corner of my eye I saw someone stage-diving over the barrier at me," the star, 50, later told People of the incident.
Brad Pitt had a run-in with Vitalii Sediuk at the Maleficent premiere in May
"I took a step back; this guy had latched onto my lapels. I looked down and the nutter was trying to bury his face in my crotch, so I cracked him twice in the back of the head – not too hard – but enough to get his attention, because he did let go.
"I think he was then just grabbing for a hand hold because the guys were on him, and he reached up and caught my glasses."
Brad added, "I don't mind an exhibitionist. But if this guy keeps it up he's going to spoil it for the fans who have waited up all night for an autograph or a selfie, because it will make people more wary to approach a crowd.
"And he should know, if he tries to look up a women's dress again, he's going to get stomped," he added, referring to one of Vitalii's earlier antics, when he accosted actress America on the red carpet in Cannes.