George Clooney flashes his wedding ring as he gets back to work

George Clooney was spotted in New York City on Thursday, heading back to work following a whirlwind few weeks.



Separated from his new wife, who was at home in the UK, the newlywed Hollywood star attended a special presentation of his new film Tomorrowland at the annual New York Comic Con.



The 53-year-old actor looked tanned and relaxed as he joked around with his co-stars and answered questions from the audience, his new platinum wedding band clearly visible.

"It's not lost on me that I'm spending my honeymoon at Comic Con," joked the star, who wed Amal Alamuddin two weeks ago in Venice.

In Tomorrowland, George stars as a failed inventor who is now a hermit, alongside young actress Britt Robertson – who plays a teen who stumbles upon a mysterious pin that turns her life upside down.



Later on Wednesday George was seen heading back to his hotel alone. His separation from Amal is expected to be brief, as it's thought he'll join her in Athens next week. The human rights lawyer will be advising the government on the return of the Elgin marbes.





George married human rights lawyer Amal in a lavish Venetian ceremony, and the couple shared the photos from their special day with HELLO! in conjunction with PEOPLE in the US.



"My verdict on being Mr and Mrs Clooney? It feels pretty damn great". George told HELLO!



Family and star friends from more than 30 countries, many with tears in their eyes, applauded after the couple exchanged vows and platinum wedding rings during a 30-minute ceremony.



Amal’s exquisite custom-made, French lace Oscar de la Renta dress was embroidered with pearls and diamanté accents and featured a gorgeous lace overlay and off-the-shoulder sleeves.