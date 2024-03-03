George and Amal Clooney's twins have this surprising thing in common with Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids

George Clooney and Amal Clooney's twins, with parents as famous as theirs, already have envy-inducing ties to Hollywood and beyond.

Little Ella and Alexander, six, live quite the lavish lifestyle, growing up in their parents' several homes across the globe, including the Ocean's 11 actor's famous Lake Como villa and the family's England estate.

But beyond their A-List connections, they've got a royal one too, specifically to none other than Prince William and Kate Middleton's three kids.

When George and Amal's twins were born on June 6, 2017, it was at St. Mary's Hospital in London, where George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, were born in 2013, 2015, and 2018, respectively.

They were born a month before their due date, and per an interview between George and The Hollywood Reporter later that year, Alexander was born weighing five-and-a-half pounds, one minute and 49 seconds before his sister arrived, weighing four-and-a-half pounds.

The Ides of March director, who became a dad for the first time aged 56, declared at the time: "It was wild," explaining: "You know, everything is conceptual until it's real. It's like, 'Yeah, we're going to be parents, yeah.' And all of a sudden you go: 'Holy [expletive]. I'm a parent!'"

© Getty William was also born in St. Mary's in 1982

The Clooney twins arrived four years after George and Amal met in 2013 when a mutual friend brought the human rights lawyer as her plus one to a party that her future-husband was hosting at his Lake Como home.

They went on their first date later that year in October, to Berners Tavern in London, and by April 2014, George had proposed. They tied the knot in September of that year in Venice.

© Getty George and Amal were both first-time parents

When it comes to their kids, the doting parents have always kept them out of the public eye, though they have given candid insight into parenthood in the past.

Most recently, speaking with Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan – who himself is a father of twin girls – last year, George opened up about how surprising it has been to witness twins come of age.

© Getty The pair will mark their 10th wedding anniversary this year

"Well twins tell you a lot," he said, before explaining: "When you have twins and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are."

He continued: "You try to give them some boundaries, and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different [people,]" and ultimately added: "They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are… They're raised by the same parents, you know."

